Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Get Clene alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLNN. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Clene in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $7.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.91. Clene has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $474.42 million, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of -0.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Clene during the first quarter worth $1,491,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth about $2,372,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clene (CLNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.