Clever DeFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $218,147.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $5.81 or 0.00010083 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Clever DeFi has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $218,147.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00069596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.84 or 0.00261905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $634.40 or 0.01101520 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00031426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.42 or 0.00757763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,705.17 or 1.00194704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi.

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

