Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

