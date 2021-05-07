Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

