CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.42. 672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,384. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.22 and its 200-day moving average is $163.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.89.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

