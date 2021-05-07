Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.71.

CTSH stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.82. 405,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,102. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.79. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

