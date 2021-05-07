Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $99.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CTSH. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.71.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.48. The company had a trading volume of 406,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $310,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,116,586 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $165,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.1% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 160,074 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 48,975 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

