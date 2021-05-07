CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar also reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Several research firms recently commented on CWBR. Zacks Investment Research cut CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of CohBar in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CohBar by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 166,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CohBar by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 319,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CohBar by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 64,631 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CohBar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CohBar during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CohBar stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,664. The firm has a market cap of $81.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.96. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

