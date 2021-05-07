Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 408,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,490,000 after acquiring an additional 116,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $742,997,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,700,000 after acquiring an additional 138,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,914,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,709,000 after acquiring an additional 49,271 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,118 shares of company stock valued at $791,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

