Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $21.94, but opened at $23.57. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 3,118 shares.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,266,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,510.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,854 shares of company stock worth $2,875,605 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 53,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 429,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 126,184 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 790,391 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $816.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

