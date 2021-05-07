Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSE:CLNC opened at $9.34 on Friday. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLNC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.