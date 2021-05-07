Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,818 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 54,029 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 102,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 26,729 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,655 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $261.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.