Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 180.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,869 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $339,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,683.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,749,320.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $89.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.11 and a 200 day moving average of $100.02.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

