Comerica Bank Has $10.39 Million Stock Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.90% of Accel Entertainment worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,472,000 after purchasing an additional 790,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 410,049 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,956,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,101,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,727,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,647,000 after acquiring an additional 180,079 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,991.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,053. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACEL shares. Macquarie started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

