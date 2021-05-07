Comerica Bank Sells 2,456 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $181.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $181.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.20.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

