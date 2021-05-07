Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $265.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.32 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.75.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

