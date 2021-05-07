Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s previous close.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,410. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.89.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $848,186. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Comerica by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

