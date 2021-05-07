Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Cominar REIT in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cominar REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

TSE CUF.UN traded up C$0.26 on Thursday, reaching C$10.17. The company had a trading volume of 162,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,963. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -5.50. Cominar REIT has a 1 year low of C$6.77 and a 1 year high of C$10.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

