CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 153,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,501. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. CommScope has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.54.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

