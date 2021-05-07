Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post sales of $181.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.00 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $173.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $766.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $762.50 million to $772.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $822.25 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $833.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,245 shares of company stock worth $530,963. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after acquiring an additional 245,009 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $13,031,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $11,907,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,463,000 after purchasing an additional 156,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.46. 9,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,058. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average is $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

