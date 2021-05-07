Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

CFRUY opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

