Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of ELP stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.73. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 29.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 416.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 100,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 80,855 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

