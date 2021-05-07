Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.002.

SID stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.55. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

