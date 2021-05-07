Comparing Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) & Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY)

Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) and Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Promotora de Informaciones and Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Promotora de Informaciones N/A N/A N/A Discovery 13.36% 20.76% 7.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Promotora de Informaciones and Discovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Promotora de Informaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A Discovery 1 10 7 0 2.33

Discovery has a consensus target price of $40.32, suggesting a potential upside of 11.22%. Given Discovery’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Discovery is more favorable than Promotora de Informaciones.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Discovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Discovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Promotora de Informaciones has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Discovery has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Promotora de Informaciones and Discovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Promotora de Informaciones $1.19 billion 0.65 -$204.17 million N/A N/A Discovery $11.14 billion 1.59 $2.07 billion $3.69 9.82

Discovery has higher revenue and earnings than Promotora de Informaciones.

Summary

Discovery beats Promotora de Informaciones on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Promotora de Informaciones Company Profile

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of printed and audiovisual media in Spain and internationally. The company's Education segment publishes and sells educational books; and provides services and materials related to the education systems. Its Radio segment is involved in the broadcasting of advertisements; organization and management of events; and the provision of other supplementary services. The company's Press segment sells newspapers and magazines, as well as offers advertising, promotions, and printing services. Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc., a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, natural history, exploration, sports, general entertainment, home, food, travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing agreements, and direct-to-consumer subscriptions, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

