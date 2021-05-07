Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.19

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 390139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

CMPGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $712.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42.

About Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

