Compass (NYSE:COMP) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COMP. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Compass in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:COMP traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,607. Compass has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

