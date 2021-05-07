COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). On average, analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

CMPS stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMPS. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.