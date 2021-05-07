Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells $781,500.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $716,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $155.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.99. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $163.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion and a PE ratio of 26.32.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNXC. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cross Research began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

