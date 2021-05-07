Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%.

Shares of CNCE stock remained flat at $$4.01 during trading on Friday. 716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,105. The firm has a market cap of $129.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $44,278.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $97,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,292 shares of company stock valued at $168,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.