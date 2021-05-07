Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Up 6.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.32. 58,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,914,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%.

Get Conduent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,887.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 20,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,115.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Conduent by 35.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39.

About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.