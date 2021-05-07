Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,879 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $169.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $172.08.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

