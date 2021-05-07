ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.33

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.33 and last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 185709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

CNOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. Equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

