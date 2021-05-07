ConocoPhillips Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.