CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. 10,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,959. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. CONSOL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.63 million, a PE ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several analysts have commented on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

