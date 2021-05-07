Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.150-4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ED stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $78.93. 62,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,710. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.33.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.