Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.23 Per Share

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.228 per share on Saturday, July 10th. This represents a $4.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$1,806.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.29 billion and a PE ratio of 71.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,806.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,658.17. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,366.66 and a 12-month high of C$1,921.78.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 52.2800021 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSU shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1,910.57.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.