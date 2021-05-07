Contrasting AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BlackLine alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for BlackLine and AudioEye, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine 0 3 7 0 2.70 AudioEye 0 0 3 0 3.00

BlackLine currently has a consensus price target of $144.44, indicating a potential upside of 39.36%. AudioEye has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.44%. Given AudioEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AudioEye is more favorable than BlackLine.

Profitability

This table compares BlackLine and AudioEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine -11.58% -0.29% -0.11% AudioEye -30.03% -233.53% -48.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackLine and AudioEye’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine $288.98 million 20.82 -$30.70 million ($0.25) -414.60 AudioEye $10.77 million 21.03 -$7.78 million ($0.97) -21.74

AudioEye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackLine. BlackLine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AudioEye, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BlackLine has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioEye has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of BlackLine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of AudioEye shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of BlackLine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of AudioEye shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing. The company also provides cash application that drives end-to-end process from an invoice to cash in the bank. In addition, it offers intercompany workflow that stores permissions by entity and transaction type, ensuring that both the initiator and the approver of the intercompany transaction are authorized to conduct business; intercompany processing, which records an organization's intercompany transactions; and netting and settlement that generates a real-time, aggregated settlement matrix, which shows the balance of transactions across an entire organization. The company sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises, and mid-market companies across various industries. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc. provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices. It offers AudioEye, an always-on testing, remediation, and monitoring solution that improves conformance with web content accessibility guidelines; identifies and fixes the common accessibility errors and addresses a range of disabilities including dyslexia, color blindness, epilepsy, and others; and provides additional solutions to provide for enhanced compliance and accessibility, including periodic manual auditing, manual remediations, and legal support services, as well as PDF remediation services and audit reports to help customers with their digital accessibility needs. The company serves small- and medium-sized businesses, corporate enterprises, non-profit organizations, and federal government agencies, as well as foreign, state, and local governments and agencies through content management system partners, platform and agency partners, authorized resellers, and the marketplace. AudioEye, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.