Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Core-Mark has increased its dividend by 32.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Core-Mark has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Core-Mark to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $42.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CORE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

