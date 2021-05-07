CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CXW traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,765. The company has a market capitalization of $974.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.23. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 25,549 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 8.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

