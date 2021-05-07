CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. CoreLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

CoreLogic stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.50. 3,061,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,574. CoreLogic has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

