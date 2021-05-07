Corey Ian Sanders Sells 50,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,789,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Corey Ian Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $1,540,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $38.91 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

