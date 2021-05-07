Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,475 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,522,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,137. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $80.72 and a twelve month high of $117.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.08.

