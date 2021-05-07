Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 41,296 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,296 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,185,000. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 33,814 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

FCTR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.43. 5,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,765. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

