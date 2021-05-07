Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,613 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $10,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,040,000 after acquiring an additional 147,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after buying an additional 127,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,334,000 after buying an additional 155,248 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after buying an additional 266,116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after acquiring an additional 63,583 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $89.50. 24,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,927. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

