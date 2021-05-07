Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on T. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 457,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,716,781. The company has a market capitalization of $229.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

