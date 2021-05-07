Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,346 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,346 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $424.06. 351,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,875. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $422.28.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

