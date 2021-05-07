Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,413 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,810,703. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

