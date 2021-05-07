Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) EVP Sells $1,618,783.04 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 35,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $1,618,783.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.00. 3,284,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,803. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Corning by 49.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 62,361 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,269,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

