Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In related news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $583,210.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,947 shares in the company, valued at $537,376.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,422,022 shares of company stock worth $3,061,441,739. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 228.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.