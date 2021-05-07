Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.2% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $2.90 on Friday, reaching $385.66. 39,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.71.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

